e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Nizamuddin Express not to run on Dec 18 & 19

Indore: Nizamuddin Express not to run on Dec 18 & 19

Train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express running from the city on December 19 will run via Mathura Junction-Rewari-Asthal Bohar-Rohtak

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to yard remodelling work in Patel Nagar of Delhi Division two city bound trains have been affected.  Indore- Sarai Rohilla -Indore Nizamuddin Express train has been cancelled and the route of Indore-Udhampur train has been diverted.

According to an official information, Train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express train running from the city on December 12 will run via Mathura Junction-Rewari-Asthal Bohar-Rohtak. Similarly, the train number 22942 Udhampur-Indore Express will run from Udhampur on December 14  via Rohtak-Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Mathura Junction.

Train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express running from the city on December 19 will run via Mathura Junction-Rewari-Asthal Bohar-Rohtak.

Train number 22942 Udhampur Indore Express will depart from Udhampur on December 21 and will run via Rohtak- Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Mathura Junction.

However, the railway has cancelled the operation of train number 19337 Indore-Sarai Rohilla-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express running from the city on December 18. Same way, Train no. 19338 Delhi- Sarai Rohilla Indore Express running from Sarai Rohilla on December 19 will remain cancelled.

Read Also
India will host 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore after gap of two years, says Jaishankar in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Govt New Law College scandal: Probe complete, report likely to be submitted today

Govt New Law College scandal: Probe complete, report likely to be submitted today

Indore: RTO cracks whip on school buses, 4 buses seized, 19K fine slapped

Indore: RTO cracks whip on school buses, 4 buses seized, 19K fine slapped

Indore: New feature in CitizenCop app enables citizens to report crimes in complete safety

Indore: New feature in CitizenCop app enables citizens to report crimes in complete safety

Indore: Shifted in on Tuesday, found dead on Wed

Indore: Shifted in on Tuesday, found dead on Wed

Indore: Thieves take away cash, valuables from locked flat

Indore: Thieves take away cash, valuables from locked flat