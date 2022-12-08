Indore: Nizamuddin Express not to run on Dec 18 & 19

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to yard remodelling work in Patel Nagar of Delhi Division two city bound trains have been affected. Indore- Sarai Rohilla -Indore Nizamuddin Express train has been cancelled and the route of Indore-Udhampur train has been diverted.

According to an official information, Train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express train running from the city on December 12 will run via Mathura Junction-Rewari-Asthal Bohar-Rohtak. Similarly, the train number 22942 Udhampur-Indore Express will run from Udhampur on December 14 via Rohtak-Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Mathura Junction.

Train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express running from the city on December 19 will run via Mathura Junction-Rewari-Asthal Bohar-Rohtak.

Train number 22942 Udhampur Indore Express will depart from Udhampur on December 21 and will run via Rohtak- Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Mathura Junction.

However, the railway has cancelled the operation of train number 19337 Indore-Sarai Rohilla-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express running from the city on December 18. Same way, Train no. 19338 Delhi- Sarai Rohilla Indore Express running from Sarai Rohilla on December 19 will remain cancelled.