Indore: Man arrested for duping people of lakhs

Indore: A man was arrested on Saturday for duping people of lakhs of rupees using different tricks. The accused took money in the name of providing home loans, providing electronic gadgets at a cheap price etc. The crime branch had received six complaints against the accused.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Devendra Jain, a resident of Laxmipuri Colony had lodged a complaint that the accused Hitesh Bagora of Brahmbag Colony of the city duped him of Rs 17 lakh in the name of providing a home loan to him. Jain knew the accused for two years so he trusted him and gave him money in the name of formalities and other charges.

Another person named Vivek Choudhary of Lucknow was allegedly duped by the accused of Rs 8 lakh in 2018. The accused had promised to provide him with mobile phones for his shop at a cheap price. Another complainant named Anuj Jaiswal of Khandwa Road area of the city stated in his complaint that the accused had taken Rs 41,000 from him on the promise of providing him with an i-phone at half the price.

Accused Bagora also duped his school friend Abhishek Khandelwal of Manavta Nagar. The accused told Khandelwal that he runs a company in Mumbai and he can provide him with electronic items at a cheap price.

He took Rs 42,000 from Khandelwal for providing him a laptop, printer and LED TV. Another complainant Rajkumari Soni was duped of Rs 81,200 by the accused in the name of giving her franchise of a mobile phone and a laptop company. An acquaintance of Bagora named Dharmveer Raghuwanshi had given guarantee to a shop owner after which the accused had bought goods worth Rs 6 lakh and he didn’t pay money to the shop owner.

After receiving these complaints, the crime branch arrested accused Hitesh from his place. He hails from Khandwa and was staying in Brahmbag Colony near Marimata Square for the past few years.