Indore: IMC commissioner gives full marks to sanitation workers

Indore: Why Indore is continuously clinching the cleanest city tag could be understood from the fact that all sanitation workers were found on the field working diligently when municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday night.

With a team of senior officials, Pal on Thursday went to see if sanitation workers are in the field or not.

She conducted the surprise inspection from Zanjeerwala Square to Roshan Singh Bhandari Marg and Malwa Square to High Court square.

During the inspection, the commissioner found every sanitation worker in the field. The only lacuna she found was that some workers were not wearing the uniform.

She pulled up such workers and asked them to always wear their uniform. She also directed zonal officers to deploy workers as per deployment chart.

It is to be noted that Indore was recently adjudged cleanest city four the fourth time in a row.

For clinching the title again, the IMC has already started preparations. Pal stated that they would continue doing surprise inspections till the survey team arrives in the city.

Drivers getting trained on vehicle maintenance

Drivers of vehicles engaged in door-to-door collection are being given training for maintenance of vehicles. The training for drivers deployed in jurisdiction of Zone Nos 3, 4, 6, 11, and 14 at Nehru Stadium. The decision to get drivers trained in maintenance of vehicles was taken following regular complaints of vehicles breaking down.