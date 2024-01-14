Indore: Man Arrested For Betting On Big Bash T20 Match | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch raided a house and arrested a man while he was operating online betting on the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match in the Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket competition, the Big Bash, in the Annapurna area on Saturday. He was operating an online betting racket. Betting slips, two mobile phones and an LED TV were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, information was received that betting on an online cricket match was being conducted by one Sanjay Patodi on the first floor of his house located in the Sudama Nagar area. Acting on the information, the crime branch team raided the mentioned building and found that a person was betting on the match of Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder through mobile and arrested him. The accused revealed his name as Sanjay Patodi, a resident of E Sector in Sudama Nagar area of the city.

Betting slips of accounts worth lakhs, 2 mobile phones, 1 modem of a telecom company and 1 LED TV were recovered from the possession of the accused and a case was registered against him at the Annapurna police station under section 66 D of the IT Act and the relevant section of Gambling Act. Further investigation is underway into the case.