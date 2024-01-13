'Poha & Avesh Khan': Team India Players Pick Their Favourites In Indore Ahead Of 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan; Watch

Avesh Khan | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

Team India will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 14, Sunday. The Men in Blue have taken 1-0 series lead after winning the first T20I at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube played a brilliant knock of 60 off 40 balls to hand the hosts six-wicket win over visiting Afghanistan team. With a target of 159, Team India chased it down with 2.2 overs to spare. Dube smashed a six and four to take the team through the finishing line.

Team India landed in Indore on Friday as they will look to clinch the three-match series against visiting Afghanistan. However, Indian players had a fun time while travelling from Mohali to India's cleanest city, Indore.

In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Team India players were asked what is famous in Indore. The most common answers were Poha, as it is most famous food in the city. While others hilariously picked local boy Avesh Khan as most popular in Indore.

In the end, Avesh Khan said, "Hello everyone, Aap sabhi ka swagat hai mere sheher Indore mein"

No prizes for guessing where we are 😁



What happens when you have fun on your travel day 😎#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1Xr8ZyDV5v — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2024

After the second T20I, India and Afghanistan will fly to Bengaluru for the final match of the series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17.

After the three-match T20I series, Team India will play five-match Test series against visiting England, starting on January 25.