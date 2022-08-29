Indore: Man and family booked for Rs 10 lakh dowry demand

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against a man and his family for demanding Rs 10 lakh from his wife and harassing her for the amount.

The police said the 22-year-old victim stated in her complaint that she had got married to accused Rahul in May 2022. For her marriage, along with some jewellery and household items, her parents also gave cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh. A few days after her marriage, the accused started harassing her and demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry. The victim alleged that the accused also used to torture her in different ways, besides denying her proper food.

The victim alleged that, in July, accused Rahul, before coming to Indore to leave her at her parents’ home, made her wear all her jwellery and then made a video of her to show that she had come away with all her jewellery intact. They then allegedly removed all the jwellery and sent her to her parents’ home.

A few days after this incident, when she tried to go back home to her husband, the accused did not let her in and evicted her from the house.