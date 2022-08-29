e-Paper Get App

Indore: Notices on land-sellers of illegal colony Pragati Park

According to the rules, if any person or organisation sells land by cutting it into small plots, such person or organisation will come under the definition of “colonizer”.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has issued show-cause notices to the land-sellers of illegal colony Pragati Park located on the main road of Bhicholi Mardana. According to the notice issued, it was found in the investigation report submitted by the sub-divisional officer (revenue), Bicholi Hapsi, that Pragati Park has been developed by cutting small plots and constructing networks of concrete roads on a piece of land.

Therefore, it is necessary to register such a person or organisation as a coloniser. During investigations, it was found that the land owners had sold plots without getting themselves registered as colonisers. Thus, Pragati Park falls under the category of “illegal colony”.

Citing the investigation report, Singh has issued notices to all the land-sellers concerned and directed them to appear in the collector’s office at 11 am on August 31 for presenting their side in the matter.

Singh has also given instructions to all the departmental officers that, since the Pragati Park case is pending before the collector’s court, no type of permission should be granted to the said illegal colony without the consent of the collector.

article-image

