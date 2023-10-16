Indore: Man, 4-yr-old Daughter Killed After Being Hit By Truck On Bypass Road |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter were killed by a recklessly driven truck on Bypass Road late on Saturday. The accident happened when the man and his daughter were returning on a two-wheeler to their place from a hotel at Bypass after celebrating the birthday of his wife’s sister. The truck driver did not stop and fled from the spot after the accident. The deceased's wife and her sister were on another vehicle.

According to the police, the incident took place near Bicholi Mardana on Bypass Road around 1 am. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Raghuvanshi and Muskan Raghuvanshi, the residents of Sukhliya area of the city. Sunil was employed in a private company in the city.

A family member told Free Press that Sunil, along with his wife, daughter and wife’s sister had gone to a hotel on the Bypass to celebrate his wife’s sister's birthday on Saturday night. While returning from there the vehicle of Sunil was hit by a truck. His daughter Muskan was with him on his two-wheeler. Sunil’s wife and wife’s sister were on another scooter. A truck rammed into Sunil’s vehicle from behind. His wife and wife’s sister who were ahead of Sunil's vehicle stopped and went back to Sunil’s scooter on hearing a loud noise. A local informed them that a truck had hit Sunil’s vehicle from behind. Sunil and his daughter died on the spot and the truck driver fled from the spot. Police have initiated an investigation and are searching for the truck and truck driver on the basis of the truck’s registration number .