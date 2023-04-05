Indore: Malwa-Nimar solar net meter capacity reaches 108 MW

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More and more people are opting for green and clean energy by installing solar panels at their homes, offices, premises and roofs in Malwa-Nimar area, claimed Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The number of premises having solar panels has reached to 7850 in Malwa-Nimar region. The power generation capacity of the units connected to roof-top solar net meter has now reached 108 MW.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that a large number of solar panels are being installed every month in the company area.

“Now panels have been installed at about 4,700 places in the central and border areas of Indore city and 7,850 places in Malwa-Nimar region,” he said.

The total power generation capacity of the panels installed at these places is above 108 MW, he added. Consumers with low tension connections have installed panels of 57 MW capacity, while panels of capacity above 51 MW have been installed at the premises of consumers with high tension connections. Tomar said that the interest of the existing consumers of the power company towards solar energy is very important in the direction of reduction in carbon emissions and green energy.

Tomar said that time to time, subsidy is received by the government in the solar net meter scheme. He said that while the bills of the current electricity consumers are coming down due to this scheme, there is also a widespread dedication towards green energy for the future.

Area No of premises with solar panels

Indore city, around 4700

Ujjain district 980

Ratlam district 325

Dhar district 290

Khargone district 265