Indore: Malwa Fest gets a rollicking start

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa Festival which showcases the folk culture of the country at its best was inaugurated at the Lalbagh campus on Sunday.

Despite the cold, hundreds gathered to see the performances and handicrafts at the festival which has been organised by the Municipal Corporation and directorate of culture, Madhya Pradesh.

MP Shankar Lalwani, who is convenor of Lok Sanskriti Manch, said a 45 by 100 feet stage has been made for the artists. The famous dance of Telangana, Lambardi, which is celebrated by the Banjara tribe after harvesting the crop was much appreciated. A beautiful scene of harvesting was presented by 15 boys and girls. The girls wore blue, green and yellow dresses, along with heavy jewellery, while the boys danced while playing the dhappu instrument.

Dangi dance was presented by the tribals of the Dang district of Gujarat in which 8 boys and 8 girls performed. The Bhagoriya dance of the Bhil tribals was also presented to the beat of dhols.

The dance of Gujarat's Vasava tribe, Sagai Chandla, was also presented. This dance is performed in Gujarat at the time of the engagement of a boy and a girl.

Convenor MP Lalwani said that this year a health camp is also being organised on the Lalbagh campus, in which health check-ups will be done from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Sports competitions like Kho Kho, Kabaddi, and healthy baby contest are also attractions at the festival.

Vishal Gidwani and Pawan Sharma said that the crafts market will start every day at noon. This year the main attraction will be the crafts of Ladakh and Kashmir, in which the famous Pashmina shawls of Kashmir are on display.

Assam’s bamboo furniture, carpets and rugs of Uttar Pradesh, and iron and brass crafts of Chhattisgarh are also major attractions.

Along with Malviya cuisine, select cuisine from all over the country can also be enjoyed here. Children can enjoy the swings in the entertainment zone.