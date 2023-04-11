Indore: Make efforts to bring district on top position in resolving CM Helpline cases, says Collector Ilayaraja T

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has asked officials to make efforts to bring the district to the top position in resolving cases of CM Helpline. Currently, the district is among the top 5 districts.

For this, all the officers should focus on resolving the cases of CM Helpline from this week. The collector said that if officials put in a little more effort, the district will surely secure the top position.

The collector said this at the weekly time limit meeting where additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma, Abhay Bedekar, Sapna Lowanshi, RS Mandloi and district panchayat chief executive officer Vandana Sharma and other officers were present.

The collector reviewed the resolution of CM Helpline cases department-wise. When he found laxity in resolving cases, he asked the joint director of the social justice department, the executive engineer of PWD and the chief medical and health officer to issue show cause notices to concerned officials in their respective departments.

In the meeting, the collector said all departments should prepare a micro-action plan to fulfil their targets.

ACTION PLAN FOR DISASTER MANAGEMENT

He also discussed preparing an action plan for disaster management in the district. The officers were directed to update the disaster management action plan related to their department. The collector said the information should be entered on the prescribed portal. He said that from now on every week this will be discussed in the TL meeting. He directed the health department officials to register the MLC and postmortem reports online. He said that all departments should work with full coordination for developmental activities and development works.

SPECIAL SYSTEM FOR INTER-DEPARTMENTAL COORDINATION

A special system has been implemented in the district for inter-departmental coordination. Under this, any officer can enter information in Google Sheets regarding a problem that is related to another department. The information on redressal will also be recorded. There would be a weekly review of this work. In the meeting, the collector directed that the construction of Sanjivani Kendras should be speeded up. He said work should be of good quality and finished on time.