Indore: Major changes in Metro project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major change in the plans of the Indore Metro Rail project, it has now been decided that the Metro will run underground from Palasia Station to Gandhi Nagar Metro Station (Airport).

“The new plan differs vastly from the old one where the Metro was supposed to run from Palasia to Gandhi Nagar over the ground. The new plan has been accepted in the meeting,” said MPMRCL MD Manish Singh.

The changes were decided at a meeting on the Metro project held on Saturday where Manish Singh gave a presentation of the new plan before MP Shankar Lalwani, ministers, local MLAs and other senior officials.

“We have planned that from MR 10 to Robot and then onto Palasia, the Metro track will be over ground and then it will go underground,” Singh said.

Changes have also been made in some of the locations of the Metro stations.

“As per the discussion, there will be an underground Metro station at Regal Square. The track will go underground from Shastri Bridge towards MG Road. There will be another underground station where the IMC workshop is situated at present,” he added.

“The Metro will pass 250 meters away from the Rajwada Palace so that the historic Rajwada Palace and other heritage buildings do not get damaged,” Singh added

Track under Kahn River

Singh said that from the IMC workshop station, the track will go towards Malharganj for which the Metro line will go underground below the Kahn river. There will be one station near Malharganj Police Station which will be underground. Another underground station will be near Bada Ganpati and the Metro will continue to remain underground and will pass through Kalani Nagar to Airport Metro Station.

Metro connectivity to Ujjain and Pithampur discussed

In the meeting, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said that the expansion of Metro from Indore to Ujjain and from Indore to Pithampur is very important. In this regard, work should be started soon, he said.

Officials said they are studying the feasibility of the Metro route from Indore to Ujjain and Pithampur.

On the Indore-Ujjain route, stations have been proposed at Ujjain, Sanwer Dharampuri, Lavkush Square and other places. Similarly, a discussion was also held regarding the Pithampur route.

Indore will reach new heights

The expansion of Metro is very important for the future. Construction of the proposed Economic Corridor, Smart Industrial Corridor, Fintech City and Readymade Garment Park will give a new thrust to the industrial development of Indore.

:- Member of Parliament Indore constituency Shankar Lalwani

Beneficial for Simhastha 2028

Having a Metro from Indore to Ujjain would benefit devotees during Simhastha 2028. Metro connectivity to Pithampur will directly benefit the employees, students and other citizens.

:- Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat