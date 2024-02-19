Indore: Maintenance On South Zone’s Big Grid Leads To Power Woes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply in Palda industrial and other adjacent areas remained suspended as Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company took to maintenance work at a big grid in South Zone on Khandwa Road.

The city's electricity demand could reach 700 MW this summer. In view of that, West Discom took to maintenance work at South Zone. On the instructions of West Discom MD AmitTomar, a campaign for grids and lines is being effectively maintained. City Superintending Engineer Manoj Sharma said that maintenance was carried out by running a campaign on the South Zone-220 KV grid located on Khandwa Road on Sunday. Along with changing the bus bars, other work was also done on 33 KV feeders of the company there. This will further improve the quality of electricity supply system for Navlakha, Choithram Mandi, Juni Indore, Sarvate Bus Stand, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Bhanwarkuan, Palda, Nemawar Road and other areas of Indore. Along with this, 10 km new conductors of 33 KV and 11 KV were also laid for industrial area in Palda.

Sharma said that the mega campaign for maintenance on Sunday was led by executive engineer DK Tiwari. 70 electrical workers including 7 engineers were engaged in the maintenance work for about 5 hours. Work was also done in the grid of Choithram vegetable market.