Indore: Youth Riding Bike Dies Of Heart Attack

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth allegedly died of heart attack while he was riding a two-wheeler on way to buy groceries in Azad Nagar police station area on Saturday. The autopsy was conducted by the police to know the cause of death. The cops believed that the victim had suffered a silent heart attack. He was with his younger brother when he suddenly felt chest pain and fell from the moving two-wheeler.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul Raikwar, a resident of New Indira Nagar. He was an electrician. He married three years ago and is survived by one-and-half- year-old daughter. He organised a mundan ceremony for his daughter a day before the incident. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

Man gets lifer for strangling wife

On the other hand, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling his wife to death. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the Court of Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, Ninth Additional Sessions Judge sentenced convict Deepu alias Deepak (37) to life imprisonment. The complainant Mangilal said in his complaint that he lives near the house of deceased Jyoti Kevat in Radhanagar village and does the work of rearing goats. Very often fights used to happen between his neighbor Deepu Kevat and his wife Jyoti Kevat.

On May 20 2019 at around 10:30 am a fight occurred between Deepu Kevat and his wife the deceased Jyoti Kevat in which Deepu strangled Jyoti to death with a handkerchief. The police investigated the case and presented the charge sheet before the court which punished the accused.

