Indore: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated, Lord worshipped at homes to avoid corona spread

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 2,548th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was 24th Jain Tirthankara was celebrated on Sunday. This was the second year during corona pandemic, when the city did not hold celebrations on a large scale.

Usually, Jains carry out a procession with idol of Lord Mahavir and sing devotional songs. Like last year, it was a muted celebration as few devotees visited Jain temples, which were decorated for the occasion. Most community members stayed at home and worshipped Lord Mahavir with prayers to end corona.

Digambar Jain Samaj chairman Narendra Ved and spokesman Manish Ajmera said worship of Lord Mahavira was confined to homes where religious flags were hoisted.

On the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, a virtual meeting of community was held wherein it was decided to offer puja at home. The meeting was attended by former president Kailash Ved, Surendra Bakaliwal, DK Jain, Janesh Jhanjhari, Sangeeta Vinayaka, Sadhana Dagade, Sadhana Madawat, Rajesh Gangwal, Chandresh Jain, Neeraj Jain.