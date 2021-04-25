'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma': President Kovind, Amit Shah, Union Ministers greet nation on Mahavir Jayanti

Today marks Mahavir Jayanti- an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.

On this pious occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and urged people to follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 through collective discipline.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira showed humanity a new path through the ideals of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' and 'Jiyo aur Jeene Do.' Let us all follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 on the basis of collective discipline," the President said in a tweet.