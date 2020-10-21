Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to admit 250 UG students from 2020-21 session

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration is all set to give admission to 250 UG students from the session 2020-21 and preparations for the same are in its last leg.
Approval for increasing the seats was given by the Medical Council of India in January, making MGM Medical College the institute with the highest number of UG seats in the state.
“We have completed the requirements for giving admission on increased seats and approval is already obtained. We have done the necessary staff recruitment and also the infrastructure development is at the finishing stage,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.
Medical Council of India had issued a letter of intent to increase MBBS seats in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College from 150 (+30 seats increased under EWS) to 250.
State Government has also given an undertaking to allocate funds in their budget till the facilities are fully provided.
The college was trying for an increase in the number of seats since 2017 under Centre’s scheme and had applied for it in 2019. A four-member team of MCI had inspected infrastructure, staff, hostels, and associated hospitals of the college in December, 2019 while approval was given in January 2020.
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had also received consent of MCI Board of Governors to start a super speciality course in pediatric surgery. MCI had issued a letter of intent to MGM Medical College to start MCh course in pediatric surgery with two seats and it will also be started with the coming session.
“Super Speciality Hospital is functional now. We will start the PG course as well from the coming session,” Dr Dixit added.
Second sero survey in November
Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit also informed that on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, they are planning to conduct another sero survey in the city in November.
“We have been discussing the process, time, and feasibility of the survey and will soon take decisions on dates,” he added.
The last survey was conducted in July and it was found that 7.2 per cent of the population was infected with Covid-19 as antibodies were developed in them.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)