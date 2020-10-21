Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to admit 250 UG students from 2020-21 session

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration is all set to give admission to 250 UG students from the session 2020-21 and preparations for the same are in its last leg.

Approval for increasing the seats was given by the Medical Council of India in January, making MGM Medical College the institute with the highest number of UG seats in the state.

“We have completed the requirements for giving admission on increased seats and approval is already obtained. We have done the necessary staff recruitment and also the infrastructure development is at the finishing stage,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Medical Council of India had issued a letter of intent to increase MBBS seats in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College from 150 (+30 seats increased under EWS) to 250.

State Government has also given an undertaking to allocate funds in their budget till the facilities are fully provided.