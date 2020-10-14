Indore: Newly appointed MGM dean Dr Sanjay Dixit assures of better facilities

Indore: Newly appointed Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said his priority will be to smoothen facilities in all the hospitals associated with the college, especially which are working as COVID facilities.
He believes in the policy of working as a team and said he will try to take MGM Medical College to new heights by working together.
Talking to Free Press after taking charge at MGM Medical College on Wednesday, Dr Dixit said, “Our hospitals and our team of doctors and staff are working tirelessly in serving patients but now, will try to strengthen the communication system as well. Every attendant or the family members will get daily updates of their patients through calls by the staff. We will also try to provide numbers of the family members so that they can contact to get details of patients on the given time.”
Dr Dixit also added that he has started working on the way to provide immediate sample report status to patients, only for negative samples.
“As the suspected patients are kept together until their report is received. We will try to send negative reports to the patients immediately after getting tested so that they would not remain in a suspected ward or would have to stay with positive patients,” he added.
Super Speciality seats, organ donation to be in priority
Dr Dixit also kept the seats of Super Speciality Courses and recruitment for the hospital on priority. He said interviews for JR and SR will be organized daily to fill the vacant positions.
“We will also work on starting organ donation again in Indore as we are one of the best performing cities in central India. Apex body has already given guidelines for the same as to get the brain dead patient tested with RT-PCR as well to ensure safety during donation and transplant,” he added.
He also said that he will try to end the interference of things in which Dean is not directly involved and will handle the responsibilities to the HoDs.
People would have to follow norms even after getting vaccine
Expert in Community Medicine, Dr Dixit said people need to be extra careful in the next couple of months due to festivities and winters. “As status of antibodies of COVID-19 is not clear yet like how much time it will remain in the body, patients should be extra careful even after being recovered and will have to follow social distancing norms even after getting a vaccine,” he added.
