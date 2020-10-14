Indore: Newly appointed MGM dean Dr Sanjay Dixit assures of better facilities

Indore: Newly appointed Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said his priority will be to smoothen facilities in all the hospitals associated with the college, especially which are working as COVID facilities.

He believes in the policy of working as a team and said he will try to take MGM Medical College to new heights by working together.

Talking to Free Press after taking charge at MGM Medical College on Wednesday, Dr Dixit said, “Our hospitals and our team of doctors and staff are working tirelessly in serving patients but now, will try to strengthen the communication system as well. Every attendant or the family members will get daily updates of their patients through calls by the staff. We will also try to provide numbers of the family members so that they can contact to get details of patients on the given time.”

Dr Dixit also added that he has started working on the way to provide immediate sample report status to patients, only for negative samples.

“As the suspected patients are kept together until their report is received. We will try to send negative reports to the patients immediately after getting tested so that they would not remain in a suspected ward or would have to stay with positive patients,” he added.