Coronavirus in Indore: 444 positive, three deaths, tally crosses 30k mark

Indore: On Tuesday, 444 out of 2,489 samples returned positive taking district’s corona tally to 30,382. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 17.84%.

Three deaths were also reported during the day taking toll 646.

According to CMHO bulletin, 3,40,114 samples had been tested till Tuesday night. “We have taken as many as 1602 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3,711 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 26,025 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 292 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Tuesday as reconciliation.