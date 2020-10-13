Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 recoveries by home isolation more than new cases - checkout latest figures

Indore: Indore is witnessing a fluctuation in the number of COVID-19 patients for the last couple of days and the best part is that the number of patients being discharged is more than that of getting infected.

Moreover, many of the patients are even recovering at home and their trust in home isolation is getting strong. When going through numbers, about 42.63 percent of the total patients were kept in home isolation.

As many as 29,938 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 and 12,764 patients were kept in home isolation which is over 42 percent.

Moreover, 89.6 percent of patients, kept in home isolation, have been relieved from home isolation successfully.

According to co-coordinator for Home Isolation Scheme Dr Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat, “Indore is the only city across the country which has an app based 24 hours monitored home isolation facility. The concept of home isolation was first started in Indore and we are getting a good response.”

He added that most of the people have been opting for home isolation after being tested positive.

Dr Shekhawat added that a team of doctors remain in contact with the patients and connect them with a video call twice a day and also prescribe them medicines if required.

Team coordinator Dr Mahesh Khachariya said, “As many as 12,764 patients were kept in home isolation so far out of which 11,436 have been discharged while 1,000 patients are still under observation. We had to hospitalize over 50 patients after they developed major symptoms of COVID-19,” he added.

He added that about 15 teams are working in shifts which include a doctor and a paramedical staff.

“In August, the percentage of people kept in home isolation was 20 which rose to 42 now,” he added.

Over 1600 kept in home isolation post hospitalization

After the change in guidelines for discharging asymptomatic patients from hospital to home isolation in three days, over 1,600 patients were added to the list and most of them are getting cured at home.

A 103-year-old old patient recovered in home isolation

A 103-year-old patient was also kept in home isolation and even recovered well. Similarly, a 2-month-old baby also recovered well.