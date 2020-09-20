Indore: MGM doctors perform complex C-section to save mom and child

Indore: Doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College have saved the life of a pregnant woman and her new born following a complex C-section which was performed on Sunday. The surgery was critical as the patient was tested COVID-19 positive during her labour pain.

According to gynecologist Dr Avinash Patwari, the patient reached Government PC Sethi Hospital in final stages.

“She was also suspected of COVID-19 due to which doctors sent her to MTH. She was also anemic due to which blood was arranged for her from MY Hospital’s blood bank,” Dr Patwari said.

Later, emergency surgery was performed under the supervision of Dr Anupama Dave and Dr Akanksha Thora by Dr Avinash Patwari, Dr Kirti Sinha, anesthetists Dr Rashpal Gill, Dr Keshav Medha and pediatrician Dr Rishita Jha.

Both the mother and child are healthy.