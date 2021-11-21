e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:23 AM IST

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College plans to get sero survey report released by CM

Sample testing has been completed, 5 per cent of samples sent to NCDC for accuracy testing
Staff Reporter
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has completed the testing of samples of the children for sero survey and planning to release the report in a week. The college administration is also preparing to get the report launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the city next week for the inauguration of various facilities including MTH Hospital.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have completed the testing of samples and have sent five per cent of the samples to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi for testing. Random samples have been sent so that it will help in ensuring the accuracy of testing.”

College has tested the samples through a CLIA machine received from NCDC and was installed in the Microbiology Department of the college. Administration has been conducting a second sero survey among the children below the age of 18 years in the city to know about the level of antibodies against Covid-19 in them.

Teams had collected 551 random samples of children from 25 wards of the city and the Chief Minister might release the report of both the surveys together.

20 more fall prey to dengue

As many as 20 more cases were found positive on Saturday with which the total number of cases increased to 1020. Out of 20 patients, 14 are men and 6 are women.

District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said that the total number of males suffering from the disease is 629 while the total number of females is 391. As many as 259 children too fell prey to the disease.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:23 AM IST
