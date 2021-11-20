Madhya Pradesh: Study should be used to change the lives of farmers, says governor Patel

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel says, “if your degree is used to broaden the agriculture then only your studies are successful. Your studies should be used to change the lives of farmers. It should not be forgotten that the motherland has raised us.”

Governor made the above remark while addressing the students at the convocation ceremony of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University. The function was held in an auditorium situated at Race Course Road, Gwalior on Saturday.

After delivering the speech, the governor felicitated the degrees to the students who were present in the convocation ceremony. He also distributed gold medals to the students and wished for their better future.

Governor Mangubhai Patel presided over the function. Union Agriculture and Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was invited as the chief guest of the program. But he failed to attend the program and the reason for his absence is yet not configured.

Sources said that after the farm laws were withdrawn a day ago, he has not attended the event. The special guest of the program, State's Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, played the role of the chief guest. Food Processing Minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Prof. SK Rao was also present at the function.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:35 PM IST