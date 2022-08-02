Indore: Madhya Pradesh to get Rs 4 lakh cr infra projects by 2024

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showing a MoU for construction of 14 ropeways signed between Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department and National Highway Logistics Management Limited. | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will get infra projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore in the next two-and-a-half years. Making this announcement in Indore on Monday, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also approved 20 flyover and 14 ropeway projects. He further said that since 2014, his ministry has already allotted projects worth Rs 2.50 lakh crore to the state. Before 2014, this figure stood at meagre Rs 80 crore.

Gadkari was in the city to lay foundation stone of six projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore. During the event, he also approved 20 flyovers for the state, including five in the city. While Bhopal and Sagar received three flyovers each, Gwalior and Jabalpur secured two flyovers each. Ratlam, Dhar, Chhatarpur and Vidisha have bagged one flyover each.

An MoU for construction of 14 ropeways was also signed between Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department and National Highway Logistics Management Limited.

Inauguration of MP portion of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in next 4 months

Gadkari announced that 80% of work on the portion of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway passing through the state had been completed. "We will inaugurate it in next three months," announced the minister stating that various districts of the state would be linked with the Express Highway, which was the longest in the Asia covering 1,350km worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Where will 20 flyovers come up

Indore: Dewas Naka, Satyasai, Marimata, IT Park and Musakhedi.

Bhopal: Vyapam, Kasturba Nagar and Karond square.

Sagar: Bypass road, Civil Line-Makronia, Pili Khoti-Nagar Nigam Office.

Gwalior: Kampu bus stand-Gorkhi Maharajwada and Hajira square-Chhar Shahar Naka.

Jabalpur: Panti Naka at Jabalpur-Mandla road and Abdul Hamid chock.

Ratlam: Banjalis Sejawta road.

Khandwa: Ganesh Goshala square.

Dhar: Mhow-Ghata Billod road on Indorama square.

Chhatarpur: Aakashwani triangle.

Vidisha: Sagar-Vidisha road

Ropeways in 14 cities

Ujjain: From railway station to Mahakal Mandir

Orchha: Ramraja Mandir

Gwalior: Fort to Phulbagh

Bhopal: Kokta to Nadra Bus Stand Bhopal via Govindpura,

Bhopal: Gol Jod Tiraha (Kolar Road) to New market

Rahli: Patan Marg to Tikitoria Mata Mandir

Mandu: Entrance to Rupmati Mahal

Omkareshwar: Siddhavarkoot Jain temple to Rajeshwar Ashram.

Omkareshwar: Narmada river bank to Selani Tapu.

Khajuraho: Raneh fall to Ken river bank.

Raisen: Parking to Raisen fort.

Pachmari: Shiv temple parking to Chauragarh Shiv temple.

Patalkot Tamiya

Amarkantak: Kapil Dhara to Doodh Dhara.

