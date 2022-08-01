e-Paper Get App

Indore: Work order for Reti Mandi ROB issued for Rs 40 cr

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

If you live near Reti Mandi railway crossing and face traffic jams on a daily basis, your problems will soon be over as the Public Works Department is building a railway over bridge (ROB).

A Rs 40 cr tender has been awarded to a agency for its construction.

PWD officials told Free Press that the project will now start very soon as work orders for it have been issued.

Under the project, RoB will be developed on AB Road and railway crossing and then on Reti Mandi Road.

The officials said that between AB Road and CAT Road there will be a four-lane road which will have one arm towards the RoB connecting it with Reti Mandi Road. The Reti Mandi Road will be a two-lane road.

