Indore: Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to monitor Kanh River’s water quality in real time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the ways to rejuvenate Ganga River, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has decided to install Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System (RTWQMS) at two places in Kanh River to monitor the water quality and level of pollutants in real time.

The system will be installed downstream of Niranjanpur while another was installed in Riven Kanh before it gets mixed with Kshipra River. These two systems would be installed with the cost of Rs 32 lakh each and it will start working in three months.

“The real time monitoring system will help in monitoring the quality of water in Kanh River for 24 hours. This will also help in catching those putting pollutants in the river as the sensors in the system will give alert to the officials in Bhopal about increase in pollutants and action can be taken immediately over the same,” the MPPCB officials said.

The system installed in the downstream of Niranjanpur STP will also help in checking the level of water treated by the STP i.e. (A,B,C,D,E). The quality of water will also be displayed to the people with the help of LED and also through online mode.

“Orders have been released to install the RTWQMS at two places in Indore. Work of the same has been started and they will start working soon. These systems will be connected with the Bhopal office through a centralised system as well,” SN Patil, laboratory in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said.

57 such systems installed for monitoring Ganga’s water quality

According to officials, such a system is used in monitoring the water quality of Ganga River in real time as 57 such systems were installed to check the water quality of Ganga river under Ganga Rejuvenation Plan.

System to be installed in Amarkantak, Omkareshwar and four other places

Along with the Kanh River, such a system will be installed at six places in Narmada River to monitor the water quality. The system will be installed at River Narmada’s origin point at Amarkantak, in Shahdol, River Narmada at Dindori, River Narmada at downstream of Jabalpur, River Narmada at Hoshangabad, River Narmada at Omkareshwar, and River Narmada at Dharampuri.

ALSO READ Indore: Woman grocer found murdered at her home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST