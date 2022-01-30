Indore: Woman grocer found murdered at her home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old woman grocery shop owner was murdered by unidentified persons at her home in the Depalpur area on Friday evening. Some cash and other goods were missing from the house, so the police believe that robbery was the motive behind the crime.

In footage from a CCTV installed near the spot, a suspect was seen moving around the area. However, the police could not identify the accused till the filing of this report.

SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said the deceased had been identified as Dakhabai Jain, a resident of Depalpur. She ran a grocery shop from her home, while her husband, Shantilal, runs a shop in another village. On Friday evening, when Shantilal came back home from his shop, he found the shop open. He called Dakhabai, but there was no response from inside.

Later, he found the woman lying dead in a room. He was shocked to see his wife in this condition. He called the neighbours and, later, the police were informed.

The police believe that, upon spotting the accused inside the house, the woman told him to go away. The accused then slit her throat with a knife and fled with cash and other valuables. It is said that the accused first stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and later he attacked her with a knife. The police are waiting for a detailed autopsy report and a team has been constituted to trace the accused.

SP Virde further said that a CCTV installed a few steps away from the spot was examined by the police. A youth wearing a black jacket was captured on the CCTV. More information about the suspect is being gathered by the police.

The police are taking down the statement of the woman’s husband to get to ascertain the amount of the stolen cash or valuables from their home. Cops said that, after their daughters’ marriage, the couple had been living by themselves in Depalpur.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:07 AM IST