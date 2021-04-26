Indore: LUCK DOWN? Follow what maximum city is doing during lockdown

Indore: Call it Lockdown or Corona Curfew. With the surge in corona cases, respective state governments imposed curbs with different names to break the chain. Free Press goes on a trek to find out the grim reality and the subsequent success. We handout a reality check...

IN INDORE

With the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Indore turned into a hotspot again with the crumbling health facilities. The city aka Mini Mumbai couldn’t bear the sudden rise in cases and not only patients but hospitals too are gasping for oxygen, beds, Remdesivir, and other essential items required for treatment. Indore stands of 30th position in the affected cities with over 1 lakh cases.

In order to curb cases, the district administration had to impose Corona Curfew in the city on April 9 when things were going out of hand. However, instead of seeing a downfall in cases, it has doubled and the positivity rate too increased over 20 percent.