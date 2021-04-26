Indore: LUCK DOWN? Follow what maximum city is doing during lockdown

Indore: Call it Lockdown or Corona Curfew. With the surge in corona cases, respective state governments imposed curbs with different names to break the chain. Free Press goes on a trek to find out the grim reality and the subsequent success. We handout a reality check...
IN INDORE
With the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Indore turned into a hotspot again with the crumbling health facilities. The city aka Mini Mumbai couldn’t bear the sudden rise in cases and not only patients but hospitals too are gasping for oxygen, beds, Remdesivir, and other essential items required for treatment. Indore stands of 30th position in the affected cities with over 1 lakh cases.
In order to curb cases, the district administration had to impose Corona Curfew in the city on April 9 when things were going out of hand. However, instead of seeing a downfall in cases, it has doubled and the positivity rate too increased over 20 percent.
FP VIEW: What went wrong during the curfew? Why didn't the positive rate, or the number of positive cases come down? The intentions were good, but probably the methodology wasn't enough. Probably, if the provision and vegetable shops could be opened on alternate days, or if the even-odd policy of keeping shops open were followed, things could have improved as the concentration of buyers would not be sharp of the shops. Punishing Covidiots to scare other offenders is a good ploy, but ferrying them to a temporary jail where they are forced to sit together without maintaining social distancing is obviously not a good plan. FP had reported about it and depicted how these jails could turn out to be a fertile spot for Corona breeding.
THEN AND NOW
On April 8, 887 positive cases were reported and the rate of positivity was 14.67 per cent but the cases increased to almost double from April 12 when 1552 cases were reported with the highest single day jump in positive cases in the city. There has been no relief since then as the cases are increasing and the number of cases was pegged at 1841 on April 25.
COLLECTOR SPEAK
District Collector Manish Singh too informed the media that the cases are now stable and the results of restrictions would be seen in the first week of May.
BHOPAL BROUHAHA
If we compare between Bhopal and Indore, both cities seem to be competing with each other for the wrong reason. Corona curfew was imposed in Bhopal on April 12 but the positive percentage of Covid cases increased to 36 per cent from 15 per cent. As many as 878 cases were found in Bhopal on April 11 and the positive rate was 15 per cent but it increased highest on April 22 to 36.78 percent.
The data shows that Indore is comparatively in a better condition than Bhopal as the daily positivity rate in Bhopal is still over 29 percent.
Cases in Bhopal before and during Corona curfew : Death rate as well as corona positive rates were very high during the curfew in the state capital. Janta curfew was imposed from April 12 in the state capital and before that, the corona positive rate was around 15 per cent and then the positive rate also went up to 36 percent.
DELHI DEADLOCK
Lockdown in Delhi was imposed on April 19 but the condition is grim as the daily cases have been increasing swiftly. Moreover, the national capital has also seen over 2.5 lakh cases in just 11 days. The state government has been planning to extend the lockdown there.
*In Delhi, there are 93,080 active Covid-19 cases, taking the total Covid-19 tally of the city to 1,004,782. The death toll in the national capital mounted to 13,898. The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 32.27% and the case fatality rate was at 1.38%.
MAXIMUM CITY'S MAXIMUM EFFORTS
*On April 24, Mumbai recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases, lowest number in April. Before that the maximum city had been recording an average 8,000 cases daily since beginning of March.
WHAT MUMBAI DID?
Mumbai had recorded 622,109 cases, as of April 24. On the same day, 71 succumbed to the virus.
*The city has conducted 5.2 million tests so far.
*The growth rate was 1.26 per cent between April 17 and 23
*City registered an 85 per cent recovery rate in April, almost 13 per cent less than in January.
HOW MUMBAI MANAGED
On April 21, BMC decided to send doctors to patients to check whether they need hospitalisation. War rooms set up in the 34 zones dispatched teams of doctors to the patients to take a call on whether the patient needs a hospital bed, oxygen or a ventilator.
Lockdown showed results: The BMC officials believe that the curbs imposed on public movement coupled with increased testing and exodus of migrant labourers may have resulted in the dip in new cases.
OTHER MAHA CITIES MUST FOLLOW MUMBAI
Mumbai's performance has been remarkable considering Maharashtra's single-day count being 67,160 cases on April 24.
*The state's positivity rate was 16.61 per cent and recovery rate was 82 per cent; 676 people died on that day.
* Pune had the maximum active cases with 108,231 patients
* Followed by Thane (80,492) and Mumbai (78,775).
MAXIMUM EFFORTS
*Mumbai made 114 containment zones in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,166.
*With 40,298 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 52,43,734, as per the data released.
*On Sunday said the city received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and all vaccination centres in the city will be functional from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported.
Top affected cities:
Sr no City Confirmed cases. Active cases Recovered Deaths
1 Delhi 10,27,715 94,592 9,18,875 14,248
2 Pune 7,96,645 1,07,503 6,80,067. 9,020
3 Bengaluru 6,53,656 1,80,542 4,67,313 5,800
4 Mumbai 6,27,644 75,498 5,37,944 12,790
5 Thane 4,92,308 79,888 4,05,750 6,639
Results would be seen in a week Results of any restrictions can only be seen after 10-15 days. As the corona curfew was imposed on April 9, the results would be seen in the last week of April and from the first week of May. I believe that we are going through the peak and cases would decrease in coming days.Dr VP Pandey, HoD Medicine Department, MGM Medical College, Indore
Positivity rate is stable now
After increasing over 20 percent, the daily rate of positivity has decreased to 17-18 percent. It has been stable for the last few days and we believe that it will show a downward trend from next week if people continue to follow COVID protocols strictly.Dr Amit Malakar, District Nodal Officer COVID-19
Trends shows that conditions will improve
We had seen a sudden hike in cases in the last 10 days but the current trend shows that daily cases are stable to 1700-1800 for the last one week. This shows that after stability the cases will go down. However, it all depends on people’s discipline in following the norms.Dr Anil Dongre, District Contact Tracing in-charge