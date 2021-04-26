Indore: Free home delivery of Sanchi milk and products

Indore: Owing to curfew in the city, Indore Cooperative Milk Union has decided to make free home delivery of its milk and its products. Moti Singh Patel, president of Indore Cooperative Milk Union, informed here on Monday that due to corona infection, milk and milk products will be made available to the consumers of the city through free home delivery. Consumers who place orders worth Rs 200 or more will get free home delivery. Consumers will have to place their orders between 11 am and 4 pm at the office of Indore Cooperative Milk Union or through the mail sanchi13a@gmail.com or through the mobile number 99934-36828. The home delivery of the order will be made the next day. Patel also appealed to consumers to follow corona safety protocol.