Indore: Lotus Valley Gulawat to be one of nation’s best tourist spots

MP Shankar Lalwani and Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. explore possibility of developing Lotus Valley Gulawat during a boat ride in lake on Thursday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Good days are ahead for Lotus Valley Gulawat and its connoisseurs. The local administration has decided to prepare a master plan for its development. The aim is to transform it into one of the best tourist spots of the country.

Besides, a bypass would also constructed in Hatod to make access to Lotus Valley easier and simpler. The administration has also decided to operate bus service from Indore to the Valley on Saturday and Sunday on experimental basis.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has selected Lotus Valley Gulawat village as a model village of the state.

As part of Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, MP Shankar Lalwani and Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. reached Gulawat on Thursday and discussed works proposed for the development of Gulawat village.

Boat ride to explore possibilities of development

Local MP and Collector took a boat ride in Gulawat lake and explored possibilities of development of Gulawat area. They also held discussions with local public representatives and sought their suggestions.

City bus on Saturday and Sunday

For the convenience of tourists, a city bus would be operated from the city to Gulawat every Saturday and Sunday. It would be run on experimental basis.

Hatod bypass to be constructed

For the convenience of tourists, a bypass would be constructed at Hatod to make it easier to reach Gulawat. A proposal would be prepared and sent to the government for approval.

Playground to be developed

On the demand of villagers, specially the children, Collector Dr. Ilayaraja said that a playground would be developed soon. He instructed officers of the department concerned to prepare a proposal and send it soon.

6 new ponds to be built for fish farming

Gulawat villagers would build six new ponds for fish farming on their land. For this, a proposal has been prepared by the Fisheries Department for grant.