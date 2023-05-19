Indore: WCD directorate seeks progress report of 5 major projects & budget

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development department directorate has asked Indore office to furnish a report on budget allotment and progress of five major projects within a week.

The report was sought during a video-conferencing held on Wednesday of every third week of month.

The directorate wants progress report of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, National Nutrition Mission and Anganwadi Bhawan Nirman.

“The department has been working efficiently to develop and follow protocols of the directorate. We have submitted all reports to the directorate and will definitely work on the tasks assigned to us. The data that they have asked for will be released soon. Budget allotment and amount spent will be clearly put forth,” said Raminiwas Budholiya, Joint Director, WCD.

Reports demanded from department

ICDS

THR (Take Home Ration) supply in districts

Receipt of THR's original sample test report from districts.

Review of honorarium payment made to Anganwadi worker assistant for March and April 2023.

Filling up of vacant posts of Anganwadi worker assistant

CM Ladli Behna Yojana

Objections received on provisional list of beneficiaries under "CM Ladli Behna Yojana 20231"

Training on objection redressal module built in the scheme portal.

Discussion on process of payment to finally eligible beneficiaries under the scheme

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Status of approved cases in 2023-24

Status of completion of e-KYC process by supervisor on Samagra Portal.

National Nutrition Mission

Review of CM's Child Health Promotion Programme

Review of organisation of monthly physical measurement days.

Status of training at project and divisional level on nutrition tracker app.

Discussion on use of fund for nutrition fortnight and excellent worker/helper.

Anganwadi Bhawan Nirman

List of applications for electricity connection, and information about lost connections.

Report of electricity and water connections at different anganwadis.

List of Nutrition packets being distributed