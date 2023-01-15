Indore: Lord Ayyappa’s Rath Yatra organised

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo | ANANDSHIVRE
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Ayyappa Rath Yatra was organised on Makar Sankranti at Ayyappa Temple located in Mahalakshmi Nagar. Rath Yatra started from SICA School, Scheme 54 at 5.30 pm on January 14 and reached Shri Ayyappa Temple, Mahalakshmi Nagar via Sathya Sai Chauraha.

In the Rath Yatra, 101 women in traditional attire led the Rath Yatra along with Thalpolli Thals.

On this occasion, traditional chenda melam was played by artists from Kerala. The Deeparadhana took place at 7.30 pm when the Rath Yatra reaches Shri Ayyappa Temple. The doors of the temple were closed at 9.30 pm along with Bhajan Sandhya and Maha Prasad.

Important Events

  • Rath Yatra started at: 5:30 pm

  • Deeparadhana: 7:30 pm

  • Temple Door closed at 9:30 pm

Patang Mahotsav at Dussehra Maidan

With an aim of keeping the culture and traditions alive among the new generation, Mitra Kite Festival will be organised on Sunday from 10:30 am at Dussehra Maidan in the west area of the city.

Along with the kite festival various traditional games will also be organised on this occasion which include sitolia, Gilli-danda, tugGilli-dandabaddi, lemon race, and other games.

article-image

