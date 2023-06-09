Indore: Logistic Park To Be Set Up In Pithampur For Rs 900 Cr

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The financial capital of the city received a major gift from the Union government on Thursday when the Union ministry of road transport and highways announced an advanced multi-model logistic park (MMLP) at village Sagor, Dhar district, on AB Road, near Pithampur.

The park will be spread over 255 acres and it will be developed at the cost of Rs 900 crore.

Anurag Jain, secretary Union ministry of road transport and highways said this while interacting with the media after the review meeting, on Thursday.

Giving details, he said that the park will be developed under PM Gati Shakti Yojna, which aims at moving goods through land, water and air routes from one point to another in minimum time and minimum damage. The park will be 2 km long and 1 km wide. It would be built in 3 phases by GR Infra Limited. To provide a rail connectivity Park, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited would commission railway line of 6 km.

Jain said that this would be built through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) wherein partners are NHMNL, MPIDC and RVNL. For getting the land NHMNL has deposited Rs 177 to MPIDC. From next September the construction work of the Park is likely to start.

PM likely to dedicate MP section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Jain said that of Delhi-Mumbai Express Way, nine segments fall in Madhya Pradesh and of them, eight a complete and the ninth would be completed within two months. PM Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the MP section upon its completion.