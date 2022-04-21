Indore: LLB third semester exams likely to be extended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced plans to extend LLB third semester exams scheduled from April 28 so that students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College, which was derecognised last year but later recognised, can be accommodated.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they would open an online link for students of Guru Gobind Singh College to submit forms for the third semester exams. “As they are to be given reasonable time for submitting forms, the exam would have to be extended,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also signalled at opening a link for first-year students of UG courses for submitting forms. UG first year exams are likely to be held from the first week of June.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:03 AM IST