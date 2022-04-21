Indore: Four cases of dowry harassment registered against in-laws

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered four different cases of dowry harassment against the in-laws following complaints by four different women.

According to Mahila Thana in-charge Jyoti Sharma, in the first incident, a woman from Bhagyashree Colony lodged a dowry harassment case against her husband and her in-laws at Mahila Thana alleging that her in-laws and husband were physically abusing her and were demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakhs from her. The woman had married the man in 2021 but within 15 days his family had allegedly begun demanding Rs 10 lakhs from her, the woman finally reached out to the police when she couldn’t bear the torture.



In the second incident, a woman from Talawali Chanda lodged a dowry case against her husband and her in-laws, alleging that they physically and mentally tortured her and demanded a dowry of Rs 5 lakhs from her. The victim married the man in 2016 but just 6 months into their marriage her in-laws started harassing her for dowry even though her father had given Rs 5 lakhs in cash along with a sports bike, furniture and gold and silver jewellery during their marriage.

In another case, a pregnant woman from Joshi Colony area of the city lodged a dowry case against her husband and her in-laws alleging that they had thrown out of her house demanding that her family buy them a gold chain and gold rings or else her husband will not take her back. The woman had married the man in 2021 but her in-laws had started harassing her soon after her marriage and had thrown her out even though they knew that she was three months pregnant.

In the fourth incident, a woman from Musakhedi lodged a dowry case against her husband and in-laws alleging that they had threatened to kill her if she did not buy them a car. The woman had got married in 2021 and said that the harassment had started within a month of her marriage.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:53 AM IST