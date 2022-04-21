Indore Crime Diary: Three held for abducting girl from Kanadiya area; 12-year-old missing girl turns up at her school for her exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested in connection with the abduction of a woman from the Kanadiya area on Wednesday. The accused were staying at a hotel, but they managed to flee after getting wind of a police raid. However, the police later arrested them from the Pardeshipura area. They are being questioned further.

Kanadiya police station-in-charge JP Jamre said a 20-year-old woman who was returning from an event at California City was abducted from her car a couple of days ago. The accused stopped their car and abducted her after manhandling her friend and their driver. The police checked many CCTVs along the route and found that the accused was staying at a hotel near Bombay Hospital. The team raided the place, but the accused had fled from there.

Later, his location was traced to the Pardeshipura area. The photo of the accused, Ritesh, was shared with the Pardeshipura police, who helped the Kanadiya police arrest the accused. Acting on a tip, a joint team of the Kanadiya and Pardeshipura police caught Ritesh from near the Teen Pulia area. He tried to flee from there, too, but the police gave chase. Later, his friends, Pratik and Moin, were arrested. Their car used in the crime was seized and the girl was rescued.

12-year-old missing girl turns up at her school for her exams

A 12-year-old girl who was missing from her home was found at her school in the Vijay Nagar area on Wednesday. She had left home on Tuesday as she was scolded by one of her family. She stayed somewhere in the night and reached her school to appear in her exam the next morning. The police are taking down her statements.

According to Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji, the girl is a Class VI student from a city school. She had been missing from home and her parents had lodged a ‘missing person’ report around 3 pm on Tuesday. The police checked many CCTVs of the area and found the girl’s location in the Vijay Nagar area. Later, a police team reached her school and took her back home from there after her exam. The girl had been scolded by someone in her family and she had left home and stayed at an acquaintance’s house overnight, Kaji added.

Missing Raj children rescued from the city

The MG Road police station staff managed to rescue from the city on Wednesday a minor boy and a minor girl who had been missing from their home in Rajasthan. According to police station-in-charge DVS Nagar, the boy and girl had been missing from their home in Banswara, Rajasthan since April 9. Their family was searching for them. They got to know that the children were in Indore and sought the help of the MG Road police. A police team managed to rescue them from a place in the area within 12 hours. The family rewarded Nagar with a cash prize.

ALSO READ Indore: Police arrest bridegroom ahead of barat in connection with rape case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:27 AM IST