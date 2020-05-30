Indore: Liquor shops remain shut despite district collector's nod to re-open

Indore

Despite a nod from district collector on Friday to open the liquor shops of rural area and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) limit, 84 shops including 5 of IMC limit still remained closed on Saturday too. The liquor contractor again stood firm on their decision of not opening the shutter before any further court order. Notably, five shops falling under the IMC limit had been granted the permission.

Earlier, the order was issued by MP Government to open liquor shops in the rural areas of the district but the contractors had denied opening the shops citing that the safety of their employees and the people amid pandemic.

According to the orders of the district collector, issued on Friday, shops of 29 villages which were in Gram Panchayat area and were not merged in IMC limit before 2014-15 were given permission to start business activities. In addition to that, five areas falling under IMC limit: Nipania, Kanadiya Bypass Square, Khandwa Naka, Devguradiya Bypass and Tejaji Nagar were aslo granted permission.

It is said that the liquor contractors will take decision to open the shops only after the court's decision on June 2, 2020.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said that the purpose of opening liquor shops is to generate revenue. The excise department is ready to take further action for opening the shops.