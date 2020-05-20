Indore amid lockdown: Liquor contractors join hands to shut the shops despite government’s nod

Despite the government's order, liquor shops remained closed in the rural areas of few districts of Indore on Wednesday. It is said that the liquor contractors are not in favour to open the shops as they will be facing loss if they open it in this season.

Few days back, the liquor contractors planned not to open the shops and refused to receive their license. The sales of the liquor reportedly steeps down post May. If we receive the license in this season, we will be at loss, cite the liquor contractors.

According to sources, orders were given to open liquor shops of rural areas of the district including Rau, Gandhi Nagar and Mangalia from Wednesday. But on Tuesday night, the contractors collectively refused to do so at the last moment. According to information, the police had also made security arrangements at the areas where shops were to be opened, to ensure that all lockdown norms are being followed. Looking at the recent situations prevailing at the liquor shops of the nation, the police was extra cautious of the norms.