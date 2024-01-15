Indore: Lions Club Organises Cyclothon | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cyclothon was organised in the city by Lions Club of Indore Ahilya in which a large number of people participated. The organiser of the event was Shweta Khanuja of Lions Club of Indore Ahilya. District governor Lion Yash Sharma from Lions International District and Sumant Singh Kachchawa of Traffic Police Educational Wing flagged of the cyclothon. DCP Traffic Indore Manish Kumar Agrawal made special presence in the programme. Cyclist Manoj Mishra, who received the Champion of Champions award said, “I have earned 25,000 points by cycling more than 5,000 km in 100 days in the Tour de hundred international cycling event”.

The objective of this cyclothon was to make people aware of health, following traffic rules and environment. All the participants cycled with enthusiasm and zeal and spread a positive message on the streets of the city. The programme was conducted by Lion Saroj of Lions Club of Indore Aagaaz. During the programme, the Lions Club members also told that cycling is not only a great exercise but it is also a better option for the environment. This reduces pollution and the air of the city also remains clean. This cyclothon and felicitation ceremony was jointly organised by Shweta Khanuja (president Lions Club Ahilya, founder Vasu Foundation), Deepti (Sunshine Welfare Society), Manoj Mishra (founder Spinlife, Super Rider Squad Indore), Nitin Chaturvedi (founder IndoriSubah) and his associate Kailash Chaudhary.