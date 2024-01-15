Indore: Two Booked For Damaging Shutter Assembly Of ATM | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against two unidentified persons for damaging the shutter assembly of an ATM machine of a nationalised bank in the Banganga area on Saturday. However, they could not steal cash from the machine. A search is on for them on the basis of CCTV footage. Banganga police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that a case has been registered against two persons on the complaint of bank manager Ajitabh Shankar. He informed the police that after finding the shutter assembly of the ATM machine broken, the CCTVs were checked and two persons wearing a hoodie and jacket were seen entering the booth.

They first made a transaction in the machine. When the shutter assembly opened for cash, the accused with the help of a screwdriver put a blade in it, damaging it completely. Police believed that the accused tried to damage the machine with an aim to steal cash. However, they could not steal cash from it. The bank had to pay Rs 19,000 to change the assembly as the existing one had been completely damaged. According to the CCTV footage, the accused entered the booth on January 7. A case under sections 454, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered and the police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.