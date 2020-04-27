Indore: Like grocery, vegetables to reach door-steps

Like grocery, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to get vegetables delivered to your house through grocers. A parcel carrying three-and-a-half kg vegetables will be provided for Rs 150. Vegetables will be packed only after being sanitised.

The decision to get the vegetables sanitised was taken so that they don’t turn into a carrier of COVID-19.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh stated that one place each at all 19 zones have been decided where vegetables will be brought after being purchased from farmers.

At that place, labourers would sanitise and pack vegetables. It is compulsory for all the labourers to wear this cap, gloves and mask while doing the packing.

Collector Manish Singh finalised the system created for distribution of the vegetables on Sunday.

Singh made it clear to all traders that there would be no compromise with the safety of health of people. On arrival of vegetables at the distribution centres, the vegetables would be packed and they provided to grocers.

For this, grocers will tell vegetable traders the number of packets ordered by people to them a day in advance. The grocer will charge Rs 10 from vegetable merchant who is going to get Rs 140.

On March 30, the collector had prohibited sale of vegetables, barring onions and potatoes which do not get stale for a longer period, fearing that it could turn into COVID carrier.

However, now he has allowed the sale with strict monitoring.

What will you get in packet?

The packet will contain 200 grams of coriander, 200 grams of chilli, 100 grams of ginger, two lemons, 1 kg of gourd, 500 grams of ladyfinger, 1 kg of tomatoes and one local vegetable, including spinach, cabbage, cucumber etc.

Create six sectors, each team will be different

Six sectors have been created for vegetables. Each sector will have 40 employees. 12 other small traders and brokers are included along with a wholesaler. The zonal officers will help the traders in the entire system. Here, if another car arrives illegally, it will be confiscated. A criminal case will also be filed against those calling and sending goods.