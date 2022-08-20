e-Paper Get App

Indore: Let’s make country Vishwa Guru again, says Subodh Kumar Jain

I-Day programme held at New India Assurance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Subodh Kumar Jain, principal district and sessions judge of the district court, has called upon people to perform duties to make the country ‘Vishwa Guru’ again.

Judge Jain was delivering his address as the chief guest at the 75th anniversary of Independence Day programme held at TP Claim Hub of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. Additional district judge Sanjay Gupta presided over the programme. Judge Jain hoisted the National Flag. On this occasion, divisional manager of the divisional office-I Brahmanand Wagh, senior divisional manager of the divisional office-II Shashikant Wankhede, senior divisional manager of the divisional office-III Rajendra Kumar Jain, in-charge of TP Hub Vinay Shrivastava, in-charge of OD Hub Sunil Otwal and several other officers and staff members of New India Assurance were present.

Indore: Adventure agencies planning trip to tourist spots despite ban
article-image

