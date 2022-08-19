Indore: Adventure agencies planning trip to tourist spots despite ban

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a ban on visiting tourist places by the district collector in view of excessive rainfall that might lead to flash floods and endanger lives, some adventure agencies are planning treks to Bhairav Kund and Kodra Mahadev.

The trek has been scheduled for August 21, from 7 am to Bhairav Kund by an adventure agency.

Incidentally, the adventure agency had earlier approached the forest department seeking permission for organising the trek and partnering with them, but the forest department had refused permission.

“I received the request, but it did not seem like a good idea, considering the heavy rainfall and flooding of ponds, rivers and lakes in the district. We denied permission and quoted the order of the collector stating that all tourist places are closed until further orders,” divisional forest officer (DFO) Narendra Pandwa said.

As per collector’s order, entry into popular picnic-cum-tourist spots, such as Patalpani, Choral River dam, Janapav and Wanchu Point was restricted. The decision was taken in view of the continuous rain and fear of fresh floods at these spots.

To restrict access to Patalpani and other popular tourist spots, police have also put barriers and people are being sent back.

Further, at every railway station, tourists onboard the trains are reminded through an announcement to confine themselves to the railway station area.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Bhopal office has warned of heavy rain and lightning in the district till August 30.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma had recently instructed the collectors to immediately issue orders to completely close all river banks, ghats, movement of fishermen on the rivers and also the movement of the public at the picnic spots in their areas, following which all district collectors in the division had issued banning entry to picnic spots.

Nonetheless, defending his decision, organiser of the adventure Rajat Rathore said, “The order issued by Indore collector only restricts five such popular tourist places. Furthermore, we will also be travelling to Kodra Mahadev, so it should be okay.”