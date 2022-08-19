e-Paper Get App

Indore: City gears up for Janmashtami, Matki Fod and Maha Aarti after 2 years

A heavy influx of devotees was seen at Sandipani Ashram, the education site of Lord Shri Krishna in Ujjain. Maha Aarti was also performed at the Ashram on Thursday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Heavy influx of devotees was seen at Sandipani Ashram, the education site of Lord Shri Krishna in the religious city of Ujjain. Maha Aarti of Lord Shri Krishna was also performed at the Ashram on Thursday night. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are going on in all the Krishna temples of the state for Janmashtami, where Shri Krishna's birth anniversary will be celebrated at 12 o'clock in the temples.

The process of preparations is on in the temples like Gopal Mandir and Yashoda Mata Temple in Indore, the financial capital of the state.

A heavy influx of devotees was seen at Sandipani Ashram, the education site of Lord Shri Krishna in the religious city of Ujjain. Maha Aarti was also performed at the Ashram on Thursday night.

There is an atmosphere of gaiety about the Janmashtami festival across the country and citizens are eager to celebrate it on a large scale after a gap of two years when the festival suffered the backlash of covid. Devotees are seen waiting for their turn to get the darshan of Lord Shri Krishna by queuing up in the temples, and chants of Radhe-Radhe and Jai Shri Krishna are resonating in the temples from Thursday.

2-day Janmashtami

Lord Shri Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi in the eighth Muhurta of the night. This time the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha is starting at around 9:30 in the night instead of in the morning on 18th August, after which Ashtami Tithi will remain till sunrise on 19th August. In such a situation, the rising date of Ashtami will be considered on August 19, different auspicious yogas are also being formed on Janmashtami.

Read Also
Janmashtami 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Hema Malini, and other celebs extend wishes
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: City gears up for Janmashtami, Matki Fod and Maha Aarti after 2 years

RECENT STORIES

Here's what NYT said about Manish Sisodia, Delhi education model

Here's what NYT said about Manish Sisodia, Delhi education model

Bihar: Out to survey drought situation, CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

Bihar: Out to survey drought situation, CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar

BSF jawan killed in an ambush by militants in Tripura

BSF jawan killed in an ambush by militants in Tripura

Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir confirms participation in Season 2

Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir confirms participation in Season 2