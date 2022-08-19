Indore: City gears up for Janmashtami, Matki Fod and Maha Aarti after 2 years

Heavy influx of devotees was seen at Sandipani Ashram, the education site of Lord Shri Krishna in the religious city of Ujjain. Maha Aarti of Lord Shri Krishna was also performed at the Ashram on Thursday night. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are going on in all the Krishna temples of the state for Janmashtami, where Shri Krishna's birth anniversary will be celebrated at 12 o'clock in the temples.

The process of preparations is on in the temples like Gopal Mandir and Yashoda Mata Temple in Indore, the financial capital of the state.

A heavy influx of devotees was seen at Sandipani Ashram, the education site of Lord Shri Krishna in the religious city of Ujjain. Maha Aarti was also performed at the Ashram on Thursday night.

There is an atmosphere of gaiety about the Janmashtami festival across the country and citizens are eager to celebrate it on a large scale after a gap of two years when the festival suffered the backlash of covid. Devotees are seen waiting for their turn to get the darshan of Lord Shri Krishna by queuing up in the temples, and chants of Radhe-Radhe and Jai Shri Krishna are resonating in the temples from Thursday.

2-day Janmashtami

Lord Shri Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi in the eighth Muhurta of the night. This time the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha is starting at around 9:30 in the night instead of in the morning on 18th August, after which Ashtami Tithi will remain till sunrise on 19th August. In such a situation, the rising date of Ashtami will be considered on August 19, different auspicious yogas are also being formed on Janmashtami.