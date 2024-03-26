Indore: Let’s Celebrate Unsung Heroes Who Ensure Safe Festivities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Festivals come and go, but for some unsung heroes, their duty routine remains the same. They sacrifice their festive celebrations to ensure the safety and well-being of the city. As people across the city gather to celebrate festivals such as Holi, there are police officers patrolling the streets, firefighters and medical teams standing ready to respond to any emergency, and electricity department workers maintaining power supply.

While many of us cherish quality time and celebrate festivities with our loved ones, these essential workers stand ready to tackle any emergency situation that may arise. Their presence is vital for maintaining law and order in the city and safety of the citizens.

The dedication of these essential workers extends beyond their own families to ensure that everyone can celebrate safely. While they may miss out on festivities, their unwavering commitment to duty serves as a reminder of the selflessness and sacrifice that define their professions.

Managing director of MPPKVVCL Indore, Amit Tomar, stated that our linemen and substation operators involved in electrical emergency services are the backbone of this system, and they fulfil their responsibilities excellently.

Even during special days and festivals, the employees of the line substations are always ready to illuminate the homes of others, and in case of power interruptions, they are always prepared to repair it promptly.

CS Fire Brigade Shashikant Kankane stated that it's our duty to stand ready for any emergency in the city. For us duty remains the priority before the festivities, and we feel happy watching people freely celebrating their festivals on the roads. We think that we are celebrating the festival by seeing them happy.

With time, our families have also become accustomed to our profession's duties, and they understand our responsibilities. For newcomers, it takes a few years to understand the duties, but with time, they also become accustomed to the system’s responsibility. We celebrate Holi the day after the festival with our colleagues in the DRP Line.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Satish Patel stated that it's a part of our job, and we take it as a challenge. We work for society, and we are not ordinary people, we are given a special responsibility for safeguarding the citizens. We also feel proud of it, but due to this, we may not be able to give as much time to our families.

Initially, our family members felt bad about it, but later they felt proud that their family member is in a responsible position. Initially, every one of us feels that we should also celebrate the festival as we see people all around us celebrating the festivals, but then we remember our responsibility and this motivates us to perform our work.

Dr Anil Dongre, Surgeon, stated that it’s our responsibility to be available during emergencies to save lives. While everyone is enjoying the festivities, we are here for them. We just hope that everyone plays Holi safely, avoiding any accidents or injuries.

As we celebrate our festivities, let us not forget those who work tirelessly to ensure that our holidays remain safe and secure. Their dedication and commitment to service deserve our utmost respect.