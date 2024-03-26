 MP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)

The cops appeared in changed attire that made them difficult to recognise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police officers celebrated Holi with great vigor and enthusiasm in Gwalior on Tuesday as the cops were on duty for the last three days to ensure a peaceful Holi celebration for the residents.

The cops appeared in changed attire that made them difficult to recognise. They celebrated Holi at the DRP Line in Bahodapur, where officers from constables to SPs were fully immersed in the colors of Holi. They not only danced to the beat of drums but also sang and showered gulal on each other.

Notably, every year, Gwalior police hold their own Holi celebration on the second day of the festival, and this year was no exception. From inspectors to SPs, everyone indulged in the festivities, dancing and singing along. Even female police officers and staff didn't hold back; they actively participated in throwing colors on each other and dancing. SP Dharmveer Yadav, Additional SPs Niranjan Sharma and Gajendra Vardhaman, along with all male and female officers, trainees, and probationary IPS officers, including Anu Beniwal, CSP Shubhra Shrivastava, and Hina Khan, danced energetically during this Holi celebration.

Gwalior ASP Dharmveer Singh expressed his joy at the vibrant celebration, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie among the police force and the community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Newly-Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of ‘Lift’ In Gwalior; Case Registered

MP: Newly-Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of ‘Lift’ In Gwalior; Case Registered

Madhya Pradesh: Two Big Cat Cubs Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Two Big Cat Cubs Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

MP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)

Bhopal: Mother Kills Daughters, Commits Suicide Amid In-Laws' Torture For Not Bearing A Son

Bhopal: Mother Kills Daughters, Commits Suicide Amid In-Laws' Torture For Not Bearing A Son

LS Polls: 'Former Patan MLA May Join BJP,' Says MLA Ajay Vishnoi

LS Polls: 'Former Patan MLA May Join BJP,' Says MLA Ajay Vishnoi