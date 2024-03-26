MP: Gwalior Cops' Vibrant Holi Celebration Sparks Joy (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police officers celebrated Holi with great vigor and enthusiasm in Gwalior on Tuesday as the cops were on duty for the last three days to ensure a peaceful Holi celebration for the residents.

The cops appeared in changed attire that made them difficult to recognise. They celebrated Holi at the DRP Line in Bahodapur, where officers from constables to SPs were fully immersed in the colors of Holi. They not only danced to the beat of drums but also sang and showered gulal on each other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, every year, Gwalior police hold their own Holi celebration on the second day of the festival, and this year was no exception. From inspectors to SPs, everyone indulged in the festivities, dancing and singing along. Even female police officers and staff didn't hold back; they actively participated in throwing colors on each other and dancing. SP Dharmveer Yadav, Additional SPs Niranjan Sharma and Gajendra Vardhaman, along with all male and female officers, trainees, and probationary IPS officers, including Anu Beniwal, CSP Shubhra Shrivastava, and Hina Khan, danced energetically during this Holi celebration.

Gwalior ASP Dharmveer Singh expressed his joy at the vibrant celebration, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie among the police force and the community.