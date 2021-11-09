Indore: Less than 50% targetted people get vaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The laidback attitude of people towards taking the second dose of vaccine has become a matter of concern for the health department officials as they could not achieve half of the target of vaccination on Monday.

The department had set a target of over 50,000 doses to be administered mostly for the second dose of vaccine but they could achieve only 17,300 doses.

City officials had launched a local mega campaign but didn’t get the expected response even after the door to door survey for calling those who didn't take their second dose even after the pending due date.

“We have vaccinated over 17,300 people on Monday till 7 pm and update of the figures was continued till late on Cowin portal. The number is much lower than expected. Earlier, festivities were the main reason due to which people were not coming to take the due dose and now, it seems that the laidback attitude is the reason,” Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that the condition was different amid Covid wave as people were running from pillar to post to get themselves vaccinated.

He said that vaccination was done at over 262 sites and out of 17,300 doses, over 15,500 doses were administered as the second dose while rest was the first dose.

At present, over 1 lakh doses are still left in the stock of the health department. Officials said that the stock will be used for continuing the vaccination drive the whole week.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:32 AM IST