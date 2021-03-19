Indore leopard attack: 11-month old girl dies, animal caught after 24 hours of sighting in local farm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-month-old girl Bhoomika injured in a leopard attack here on March 11 succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local private hospital at 3 am on Friday.

Six people were injured in the leopard attack including rescue team officials. Among the injured were three members of a caretaker's family who suffered severe injuries. Forest department had deposited Rs 2 lakh in their account for treatment of injured. But as per bills, Rs 4 lakh were spent on treatment.

On March 10, forest department had received information about presence of leopard at Jhabua farm house on Khandwa Road in the city. After this, the forest department team began rescue operation.

Even after six hours of hard work, the team was unsuccessful. To catch the leopard at night, the team tied a goat in the farm house and planted a cage but the leopard escaped.