Madhya Pradesh: Leopard attacks 10-year-old boy in Amjhera area in Dhar, victim under treatment

Dhar: Barely 24-hours after creating havoc in Indore’s Limbodi village, a big cat attacked a ten-year-old boy in the Amjhera area, injuring him seriously. The child is undergoing treatment at Amjhera hospital and his condition said to be stable.

According to the information, in Jamnipada village of Tanda forest area, the boy Gyan Singh, son of Toofan Singh Vaskel came to defecate in open when he was suddenly attacked by the leopard.

The leopard dragged him for about 15 feet. Hearing his shrieks, the boy's uncle rescued him, rushed him to the hospital and admitted him in the Amjhera hospital.

Dr AK Choudhary did the primary treatment of the boy and informed that the injured boy got eight stitches and is kept under observation.

Earlier, a forest team from Indore had released a rescued leopard in the jungles of the Nahar Jhabua area in the Dhar district.

The leopard attacked and injured six people including three of the rescue team officials in Indore. The big cat was rescued after a 28-hour marathon rescue operation carried out by the forest team on Saturday and was later released on Sunday evening following all medical examinations.