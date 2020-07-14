Indore: 'Left-right' formula for opening shops rolled out, 23 violators booked

The new formula for opening shops under which shops on the Left side of the road would be opened on one day and the shops on the Right side would be opened the following day was put into effect on Tuesday. Primarily, the central part of the city, located around the Rajwada, comes under the new system, and 23 shopkeepers were booked for violating the rules.

The new formula was decided on Monday at the meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee. Collector Manish Singh released the necessary orders on Monday night. On Tuesday, a joint team of district administration, police and municipal corporation went to check the implementation of the new rule and fined the violators.Additional Collector Ajaydev Sharma said the joint team visited Jawahar Marg, Sitlamata Bazar, Biabani Road, Marothia Bazar. ADM Sharma, SDM Bhupendra Rawat, Zonal Officer of IMC and police officers of the areawere part of the team. During the inspection, spot fine was imposed on 11 establishments that did not follow the orders in the above areas.

In other areas of the city, the Zonal officer and the Tehsildar carried out inspections and fined 12 established. In all these areas, the new formula was again explained to the shopkeepers and the respective association office-bearers.